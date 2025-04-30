Netflix announces HUGE change to the platform as fans claim ‘finally a win’

Netflix have announced a HUGE change to the streaming platform as fans claim “finally a win!.”

A recent survey showed, many people watch with subtitles on the service, but they find it annoying when the captions not only display the conversation but also detail sound effects or music.

According to the Express, eager streamers were thrilled to learn that a recent update to the site allows subtitles to display only the spoken words and nothing else.

According to the study, those deaf or hearing imparied only made up a small amount of people who used subtitles.

The extra description of sound effects or music will still be available to viewers, listed as “English CC” but will be accompanied by “English” or whatever the preferred language of the viewer is.

A variety of additional customisation choices are also available, such as additional text font, weight, opacity, outline, and shadow settings.

The latest addition to the streaming service debuted last Thursday in You’s fifth and final season and Netflix reportedly plans to it to all original shows.

Reacting to the news, one X user wrote: “Finally, a win for subtitle lovers! No more getting distracted by every door creak and ominous music cue. Netflix is stepping up its caption game with a cleaner, more streamlined experience. Less chaos, more clarity.”

Another wrote: “Netflix is finally silencing those annoying [DOOR CREAKS] and [OMINOUS MUSIC INTENSIFIES] subtitles with a sleek new caption option that shows only what characters actually say.”

Another wrote: “I’m so glad Netflix is simplifying subtitles now, it’s much better for watching shows!

Finally, a win for subtitle love”s! No more getting distracted by every door creak and ominous music cue. Netflix is stepping up its caption game with a cleaner, more streamlined experience.

Less chaos, more clarity. — brarno882 (@brarno882) April 29, 2025

NETFLIX KILLS THOSE [DRAMATIC MUSIC] CAPTIONS YOU’VE ALWAYS HATED Netflix is finally silencing those annoying [DOOR CREAKS] and [OMINOUS MUSIC INTENSIFIES] subtitles with a sleek new caption option that shows only what characters actually say. The cleaner subtitles debut with… https://t.co/GSS8fsUqBe pic.twitter.com/fTCcl41QnD — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) April 29, 2025

I’m so glad Netflix is simplifying subtitles now, it’s much better for watching shows! — Austin Graham (@adivraza) April 29, 2025