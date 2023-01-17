Netflix announce brand new dating show starring Too Hot To Handle and Love Is Blind stars

Netflix have announced a brand new dating show starring former Too Hot To Handle and Love Is Blind stars.

Perfect Match brings together the most famously single stars of the streaming giants unscripted series to a tropical paradise in an attempt to find love.

As they compete to form relationships, the most compatible couples will play matchmaker, breaking up other couples and sending them on dates with brand-new singles they’ll invite to the villa. Will they create better matches, or will they create chaos?

Stars from your favorite Netflix reality shows — Love Is Blind, Too Hot to Handle, The Circle, Sexy Beasts, The Mole, and more — are back for the ultimate game of love! Watch these singles try to find their Perfect Match this Valentine's Day, only on Netflix. pic.twitter.com/gKFSQQwnzO — Netflix (@netflix) January 17, 2023

In this over-the-top journey of strategy and dating hosted by Nick Lachey, only one couple will be crowned the Perfect Match.

Stars of Love Is Blind, The Ultimatum, Too Hot To Handle, The Mole, Selling Tampa, The Circle, Twentysomethings: Austin, and Sexy Beasts have been confirmed for the series – which joins Netflix on Valentine’s Day.

Check out the cast announcement below: