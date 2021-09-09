A host of famous faces took home awards on the night

National Television Awards 2021: The FULL list of winners

The 2021 National Television Awards took place on Thursday night.

Joel Dommett hosted the awards show, which celebrates the best of British television from the past year, live from London’s O2 Arena.

Check out the full list of winners below:

Challenge Show

The Great British Sewing Bee

Love Island

The Great British Bake Off – WINNER

Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins

New Drama

Des

It’s A Sin – WINNER

Normal People

Bridgerton

Talent Show

Strictly Come Dancing – WINNER

Britain’s Got Talent

RuPaul’s Drag Race UK

The Masked Singer

Authored Documentary

Katie Price : Harvey and Me

Marcus Rashford: Feeding Britain’s Children

Kate Garraway: Finding Derek – WINNER

Rob Burrow: My Year with MND

Roman Kemp: Our Silent Emergency

Returning Drama

Unforgotten

Line of Duty – WINNER

The Crown

Call the Midwife

TV Presenter

Piers Morgan

Bradley Walsh

Ant and Dec – WINNER

Alison Hammond

Holly Willoughby

Factual

Gordon, Gino and Fred: American Road Trip

Paul O’Grady: For the Love of Dogs

Caroline Flack: Her Life and Death

Gogglebox – WINNER

Drama Performance

David Tennant as Dennis Nielsen in Des – WINNER

Vicky McClure as DI Kate Flemming in Line of Duty

Adrian Dunbar as Superintendent Ted Hastings in Line of Duty

Olly Alexander as Richie Tozer in It’s A Sin

Martin Compston as DI Steve Arnott in Line of Duty

The Bruce Forsyth Entertainment Award

Ant and Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway

Taskmaster

I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here! – WINNER

The Graham Norton Show

Serial Drama

Coronation Street – WINNER

EastEnders

Emmerdale

Hollyoaks

Serial Drama Performance

Billy Price as Sid Summer in Hollyoaks

Sally Carman as Abi Franklin in Coronation Street

Mollie Gallagher as Nina Lucas in Coronation Street – WINNER

Danny Dyer as Mick Carter in EastEnders

Quiz Show

Beat the Chasers – WINNER

In For A Penny

Michael McIntyre’s The Wheel

Celebrity Catchphrase

Newcomer

Emile John, Ethan Anderson, Emmerdale

Jude Riordan, Sam Blakeman, Coronation Street – WINNER

Olivia D’Lima, Fenisha Khatri, Casualty

Rhiannon Clements, Summer Ranger, Hollyoaks

Rose Ayling-Ellis, Frankie Lewis, EastEnders

Daytime

Loose Women

The Chase

The Repair Shop

This Morning – WINNER

Comedy

After Life – WINNER

Friday Night Dinner

Sex Education

The Vicar of Dibley