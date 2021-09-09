National Television Awards 2021: The FULL list of winners

The 2021 National Television Awards took place on Thursday night.
Joel Dommett hosted the awards show, which celebrates the best of British television from the past year, live from London’s O2 Arena.
Check out the full list of winners below:
Challenge Show
- The Great British Sewing Bee
- Love Island
- The Great British Bake Off – WINNER
- Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins
New Drama
- Des
- It’s A Sin – WINNER
- Normal People
- Bridgerton
Talent Show
- Strictly Come Dancing – WINNER
- Britain’s Got Talent
- RuPaul’s Drag Race UK
- The Masked Singer
Authored Documentary
- Katie Price : Harvey and Me
- Marcus Rashford: Feeding Britain’s Children
- Kate Garraway: Finding Derek – WINNER
- Rob Burrow: My Year with MND
- Roman Kemp: Our Silent Emergency
Returning Drama
- Unforgotten
- Line of Duty – WINNER
- The Crown
- Call the Midwife
TV Presenter
- Piers Morgan
- Bradley Walsh
- Ant and Dec – WINNER
- Alison Hammond
- Holly Willoughby
Factual
- Gordon, Gino and Fred: American Road Trip
- Paul O’Grady: For the Love of Dogs
- Caroline Flack: Her Life and Death
- Gogglebox – WINNER
Drama Performance
- David Tennant as Dennis Nielsen in Des – WINNER
- Vicky McClure as DI Kate Flemming in Line of Duty
- Adrian Dunbar as Superintendent Ted Hastings in Line of Duty
- Olly Alexander as Richie Tozer in It’s A Sin
- Martin Compston as DI Steve Arnott in Line of Duty
The Bruce Forsyth Entertainment Award
- Ant and Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway
- Taskmaster
- I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here! – WINNER
- The Graham Norton Show
Serial Drama
- Coronation Street – WINNER
- EastEnders
- Emmerdale
- Hollyoaks
Serial Drama Performance
- Billy Price as Sid Summer in Hollyoaks
- Sally Carman as Abi Franklin in Coronation Street
- Mollie Gallagher as Nina Lucas in Coronation Street – WINNER
- Danny Dyer as Mick Carter in EastEnders
Quiz Show
- Beat the Chasers – WINNER
- In For A Penny
- Michael McIntyre’s The Wheel
- Celebrity Catchphrase
Newcomer
- Emile John, Ethan Anderson, Emmerdale
- Jude Riordan, Sam Blakeman, Coronation Street – WINNER
- Olivia D’Lima, Fenisha Khatri, Casualty
- Rhiannon Clements, Summer Ranger, Hollyoaks
- Rose Ayling-Ellis, Frankie Lewis, EastEnders
Daytime
- Loose Women
- The Chase
- The Repair Shop
- This Morning – WINNER
Comedy
- After Life – WINNER
- Friday Night Dinner
- Sex Education
- The Vicar of Dibley
Ad