Motsi Mabuse confesses why she doesn’t want sister Oti to be the new Strictly host

Motsi Mabuse has confessed that she doesn’t want her sister to return as the new host of Strictly Come Dancing.

Professional dancer Motsi has been a part of the Strictly judging panel since 2019. Motsi’s younger sister Oti joined Strictly as a professional in 2015, until her exit in 2022. As of 2025, Oti remains the only professional dancer who has won two Strictly series back-to-back.

Last week, fans of the hit BBC show were shocked when co-presenters Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman announced that they will be leaving Strictly when the current series ends this December.

Amid ongoing speculation about who will be their replacements, Motsi has now weighed in on the issue.

Speaking on Tuesday’s edition of ITV’s Loose Women, the two sisters joined the panel for a discussion about who could be the new Strictly presenters.

Anchor Charlene White then went on to ask Motsi if she would like Oti to replace Tess or Claudia.

Motsi replied: “Shall I be honest? I wouldn’t let her do it.”

The 44-year-old then went on to explain the reason why she “doesn’t want that” for Oti.

“I want to protect her from that, because I know what type of show it is. I know what type of pressure it is. I know who’s shoes she’s stepping into. I feel as an older sister, I wouldn’t want to do that to my sister,” she explained.

“I want her to be in a safe space, where she can develop, where she has time to grow, where there is a future. I don’t want everything on her back, and then the next day, it’s going down because your sister is in,” she continued, stating: “I don’t want that for her. She’s gone on her way.”

Motsi later noted that she “chooses safety more than adventure”, adding: “I would love her to do it, I would love this for her, but at the same time I wouldn’t want what comes with it for her.”

Motsi’s comments come as Oti was recently announced as the new head judge of Dancing With The Stars Ireland, which will launch in January.

Speaking about her new role earlier this month, Oti gushed: “Dance has been such a huge part of my life, and to now have the opportunity to celebrate the incredible talent and passion that Ireland has to offer is such a joy.”

She added: “As someone who has been on both sides of the judging table from performing as a professional dancer on Strictly to sitting on panels on different shows I know just how much heart, hard work and magic goes into every performance and how much this show means to everyone.”