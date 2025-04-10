Mickey Rourke breaks Celebrity Big Brother rules AGAIN following formal warning

Mickey Rourke has broken the rules of Celebrity Big Brother AGAIN after he received a formal warning for homophobic language towards JoJo Siwa.

After Wednesday nights episode, viewers called for Mickey to be removed following a “vile” conversation with JoJo Siwa.

Now, Mickey has breached the rules by declining to nominate his housemates for eviction.

Before Friday’s live eviction, the housemates gave their first nominations of the season in scenes that will appear on Thursday’s show.

However, Mickey, who is already up for public vote after receiving JoJo’s “killer nomination,” declined to name the two housemates he intended to nominate.

Speaking to Big Brother, he insisted: “I choose not to evict anyone. I refuse to do that. I will not pick two people to toss off the shelf.”

The housemates were summoned by Big Brother earlier in the day to discuss the results of the “game-changing powers” that had been granted to the group during the launch show, as well as the fact that they would have to nominate.

It was revealed Chris Hughes and Daley Thompson had been granted immunity from the first vote, while Mickey was announced to be up for elimination.

Mickey responded: “Shall I pack now?” to which Big Brother responded: “Relax Mickey, stay where you are.”

On Wednesday night’s episode, the Hollywood actor received a “formal warning” over a comment to JoJo Siwa.

“Do you like girls or boys?” Mickey asked JoJo, who came out as a pansexual in 2021, to which she replied: “Me? Girls. My partner is non-binary.”

The 72-year-old then responded: “If I stay longer than four days, you won’t be gay anymore.”

“I can guarantee I’ll still be gay and I’ll still be in a very happy relationship,” replied the 21-year-old.

Mickey later talked about the nominating process with Love Island star Chris Hughes, and said: “I’m going to vote the lesbian out real quick.”

JoJo overheard and bite back, saying: “That’s homophobic if that was your reasoning.”

In defence of JoJo, Chris Hughes hit back at the actor telling him: “You can’t say that Mickey.”

Mickey then said, “I need a f*g,” before referring to JoJo and saying, “I’m not talking to you.”

Chris consoled JoJo, who was hurt by the encounter.

Producers gave the actor a formal warning in response to this exchange, which he accepts telling Big Brother: “I apologise. I don’t have dishonourable intentions – I’m just talking smack you know. I wasn’t taking it all so serious. I didn’t mean in it any bad intentions and if I did, sorry.”

Later in the episode, following the formal warning, Mickey told Chris that he didn’t mean his comment “out of meanness.”

“I understand you might have thought it would be uninsulting but it’s the way it’s perceived on other people,” Chris told him.

“JoJo was very upset earlier, bless her.”

The actor then turns to JoJo Siwa and says: “You were? Sorry. Are we ok?”

“As a future, using the word f** is not an acceptable word,” former child star JoJo responded.