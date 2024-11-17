Meet the star-studded cast of I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here 2024

I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here! will finally return to our screens on Sunday night.

Ant and Dec are returning as hosts with a fresh group of celebrities entering the Australian jungle.

Amongst the cast are former X Factor judges, to soap stars and footballers’ wives. Check out the full lineup below:

OTI MABUSE – Dancer

Dancing on Ice judge and former Strictly Come Dancing star Oti Mabuse has admitted to being a superfan of the show – and it’s one of the main reasons why she accepted an offer to take part.

She confessed: “I have been a fan of I’m A Celebrity for so long.”

“Outside of Strictly and Dancing on Ice, it’s the show I watch religiously, and I can remember last year thinking: ‘Ok, this feels right. I am definitely up for it now, I am up for the challenge’.”

“Now I have had my baby daughter, I want to get back to the adventurous and fun Oti.”

“I feel ready for a change and doing something completely different. I will have no make-up, concealer, lashes – it’s going to be nice to be laid back.”

ALAN HALSALL – Corrie Star

Coronation Street actor Alan Halsall joked his appearance on I’m A Celebrity is the “worst kept secret” after he was forced to pull out last year to have major knee surgery.

Alan – who has played Corrie’s Tyrone Dobbs for 26 years – confessed he can’t wait to finally take part in the hit ITV1 show.

Alan admitted: “It feels like the worst kept secret ever! It was a bit of a shock when I got the knee injury last year and whilst I am signed off surgically, I still have several months of physio ahead of me.

He said one of the big reasons for saying “yes” is down to the fact some of his colleagues loved their experience on the show.

JANE MOORE – Loose Women & Journalist

As a regular panellist on Loose Women, Jane Moore is never afraid to express her strong views – and she is hoping to bring a lively debate to the I’m A Celebrity camp.

She admitted she accepted the chance to appear on the hit programme because it will be such an adventure.

She confessed: “I am really excited. I’m apprehensive about being away from home, being isolated and away from my phone and laptop – but actually, this is also the very thing I am looking forward to. I have never done a reality show before and I’ve always said when we talk about these things on Loose Women that this programme would be the one. I like an adventure and it appeals to me.”

“In fact, my Loose Women colleagues have been saying to me for so many years to do I’m A Celebrity, telling me: ‘You would love it’. Linda Robson said she would go back in a heartbeat, and I think they will be thrilled when they find out that I am finally taking their advice and the leap.”

DEAN MCCULLOUGH – Radio 1 DJ

Radio 1’s early morning breakfast DJ Dean McCullough has admitted he is so petrified of everything, he had to switch the first episode of last year’s I’m A Celeb off because he was so scared.

However, he is determined to overcome his phobias of ‘everything’ and enjoy what he likens the show to as a three-week therapy camp.

Dean admits: “I am terrified of everything and the more I think about being put in the ground with 50 snakes or getting those green fly things that bite poured over me – well there’s just no point thinking about it, as otherwise I won’t get on the plane!”

“I will give everything a go,” he vowed. “I want to try and get some stars for everyone.”

TULISA CONTOSTAVLOS – N-Dubz Singer

N-Dubz singer Tulisa Contostavlos admitted she is going to need more than hypnosis to conquer her fears in the jungle, after avoiding appearing on the programme in the past because she was so terrified.

Admitting she is ready to conquer her phobias, Tulisa hopes people will also finally find out more about the real her, rather than ready-made perceptions they may already have of the pop star.

She goes on to confide she won’t say which of the famous Trials terrify her the most for fear viewers will then vote in their droves to make her do one.

She adds: “It’s definitely sinking in now, I am going to need more than hypnotisation to help me as there will be a lot of stuff I am scared of in there.

MELVIN ODOOM – TV Presenter & DJ

Radio 1 DJ Melvin Odoom admitted he vowed to hit the gym after accepting the offer to take part in this year’s series in a bid to look like his close pal, JLS singer Marvin Humes, in the famous jungle shower.

The Radio 1 DJ explained: “Snoring is my biggest fear. I have been trying to train myself, as messing with people’s sleep is a big deal. I might be the camp’s enemy if my snoring comes out. It’s loud!”

But Melvin says that despite his snoring worries, he knows the chance to be on I’m A Celebrity is a once in a lifetime opportunity he simply couldn’t turn down – especially as many of his friends have starred in it before too.

He said: “Over the years, loads of my mates have done it – Joel Dommett who I love to bits, Roman Kemp, Jordan North and I am very close to Marvin Humes.

COLEEN ROONEY – TV Personality

After years of being asked to take part in many different TV programmes, Coleen Rooney has finally said “yes” to the show she is a huge fan of.

And the fact she has finally accepted an offer to take on the epic challenge is, she admits, the most rewarding thing she will take away from her appearance.

She confessed: “It has been year after year I have been asked to go on a programme and it’s always been a straight no. Over the years, there have been different things going on in my life and also, my children have been really young. But they are at an age now where I can go away for this length of time.”

“I also feel it’s time to have a challenge for me and do something different. It has taken many, many years but I’m finally doing it. And I have always said if I was going to do one – then it would be this show. I think it will be good for me.”

BARRY MCGUIGAN – Former Boxing Champion

Former Boxing Champion Barry McGuigan is no stranger to taking on tough challenges and with one eye on getting to the “later stages” of the show, it’s both the physical and psychological aspect of it that appeals to him.

“It can be physically arduous, but it’s the psychological part of it that I want to conquer before I get too old,” Barry explained.

“I’m 63 now. I’d like to think I’m a young 63, but that doesn’t mean it’ll make any of these challenges easy. I’d rather do it when I’m 63, than 73, put it that way.”

Of how he thinks he’ll do, Barry admitted: “I’d like to do well. I’m not saying I’m going to win, but I’d like to be in there for a sustained amount of time so that I can get to know all of the guys in camp.”

GK BARRY – Podcaster & Content Creator

Podcaster and content creator GK Barry says she can’t wait to finally meet Ant and Dec in person, after being a guest on their Instagram Live show two years ago.

But the TikTok star knows she is going to have to overcome a lot of phobias during her time on I’m A Celebrity.

Revealing she is terrified of “everything”, she confessed: “I haven’t slept in a month. I am scared of the Trials and I am genuinely scared of everything.”

“The eating trial to me is the worst thing you can do to a human being. You also don’t know who you are going to click with either but hopefully after the first week, I will settle in nicely.”

DANNY JONES – McFly Star

McFly singer Danny Jones is on a winning streak with The Masked Singer and The Voice UK victories under his belt. But he’s not sitting at home staring at his trophies – instead, he’s ready for another challenge.

Danny describes I’m A Celebrity as a “bucket list thing” and says: “I felt very privileged to be asked to do it. This is an amazing opportunity. I had time in the diary, which was insane. I’ll never get the opportunity again.”

“I’ve always learned so much more from pushing myself out of my comfort zone. For me it’s learning about myself as well. And showing my little boy that it’s ok to be scared – it’s do it and conquer it.”

Asked which Trials he’s dreading, Danny laughs: “All of them… it’s genuinely all of them.”

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! starts at 9pm on Sunday, 17th November, on Virgin Media One and Virgin Media Play.