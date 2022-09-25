Meet the new characters joining season 4 of You

Hello, You…

Netflix’s dark thriller ‘You’, starring Penn Badgley as serial killer Joe Goldberg, is set to return for a fourth season early next year.

Part 1 will join the streaming giant on February 10, 2023, while Part 2 will launch a month later on March 10.

A teaser for the upcoming series debut during Netflix’s virtual Tudum event on Saturday, and it sees Joe begin a new chapter of his life in London.

“I’m not the lovable bookstore manager in New York or the shop clerk in L.A. or the doting husband in the suburbs, no, not anymore. Allow me to introduce myself,” Joe says, revealing his alter ego to be Professor Jonathan Moore.

“I’ve gone through a bit of refinement upon crossing the pond.”

“Living in London has allowed me to bury the past, if you will,” Joe adds, as the cast of season 4 introduce themselves.

“Gone are the days of unrequited love and longing. This time, I’m focusing on academia and instruction while keeping my typical extracurricular activities strictly professional. I must make time to exchange ideas with like-minded colleagues,” he continues.

“Unfortunately with friends in high places, there usually comes others attempting to climb that social ladder. Some may end up falling, or should I say, pushed to their social death. The question is: by whom?”

The new characters joining season 4 of You include Lukas Gage’s Adam, Charlotte Ritchie’s Kate, Tilly Keeper’s Phoebe, Amy-Leigh Hickman’s Nadia, Aidan Cheng’s Simon, Niccy Lin’s Sophie, Eve Austin’s Gemma, Dario Coates’ Connie and Ozioma Whenu’s Blessing.

Check out the teaser below: