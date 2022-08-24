Meet the cast of new Netflix reality show Selling The OC

Season one of Selling The OC joined Netflix today.

The Selling Sunset spin-off series will follow “a fresh set of realtors as they square off, competing to establish themselves at The Oppenheim Group’s second office on the Orange County coast”.

But will the pressure prove too much for these agents to handle?

The series was executive produced by Adam DiVello, the creator of Selling Sunset as well as other hit reality shows like The Hills and Laguna Beach.

Meet the cast of Selling The OC below:

Polly Brindle

Polly Brindle was born in West Yorkshire, England and made the move to America after being scouted for a modelling job at 15.

According to her profile on The Oppenheim Group website, the 36-year-old fell in love with architecture while living in different countries across Europe.

She was still studying for her real estate license when she was offered the job by Jason Oppenhem.

Lauren Shortt

Lauren Shortt was working with another brokerage when she was offered the job to work with The Oppenheim Group.

She said becoming an independent agent on a bigger scale was daunting but “no risk, no reward!”

Lauren told Us Weekly: “Working in real estate is no joke – my biggest flex is most definitely maintaining my sobriety throughout my career!”

Sean Palmieri

Sean Palmieri studied advertising before entering the real estate market.

He previously worked at Sotheby’s and Coldwell Banker before joining The Oppenheim Group.

The Florida native and Jason had known a mutual group of agents that started off in Beverly Hills and when they were finally introduced, Sean landed his new job.

Kayla Cardona View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kayla Cardona | Realtor (@mskaylacardona) Kayla Cardona was working with the highest-rated team on Zillow before becoming an award-winning agent in the top one percent of her company, according to her Oppenheim Group profile. When she isn’t at work, the 33-year-old is spending time with her 15-year-old son Jordan. Tyler Stanaland View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tyler Stanaland (@tylerstanaland) Tyler Stanaland comes from a long line of estate agents with five generations following the same career path. He worked alongside his father for the past 12 years, before making the decision to go his own way with The Oppenheim Group. Tyler is married to Hollywood actress Brittany Snow, but it is understood that she will not be appearing on Selling The OC. Brandi Marshall View this post on Instagram A post shared by Brandi Marshall, Realtor®️ (@shesbrandimarshall) Brandi Marshall has been working with Jason and Brett Oppenheim for about a year. The former public relations executive had just moved to Orange County and was approached for the position, as well as to star in Selling The OC, via Instagram. The mum-of-two is a philanthropist and frequent contributor to the ALS Foundation, and she also supports efforts for Autism research. Brandi is married to former pro-basketball player Sean Marshall. Alexandra Rose View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alexandra Rose (@alexandraroseoc) Alexandra Rose, 27, was the first agent to work at the OC Oppenheim branch. According to the brokerage, the finance and economics graduate brought in almost $100million in sales during her first few years working on the job. Alexandra spent her teenage years in Texas, but was happy to return to her roots in California for the job. Austin Victoria View this post on Instagram A post shared by Austin Victoria (@austin_victoria) Austin Victoria met Jason Oppenheim for the first time at a party before the premiere of Selling Sunset. A few years later, the 32-year-old made the move from Los Angeles to Orange County. The father-of-two, who is married to fashion designer Lisa Victoria, also works as a model for Wilhemina. Gio Helou View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gio Helou (@giovannehelou) Newport Beach native Gio Heleo, 34, was working at another brokerage when his wife Tiffany pointed out The Oppenheim Group logo. She joked that he should switch brokerages and a few hours later, he went to check out the office. After meeting with Jason Oppenheim, Gio landed a job at the OC brokerage.

Alex Hall View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alex Hall (@alexhall_o.c) Alex Hall has a background in interior design, which helps her in staging luxury homes for viewings. She initially turned down Selling the OC but when she was told a producer from one of her favourite shows Laguna Beach was joining, Alex changed her mind. The 33-year-old also has two children. Alexandra Jarvis View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alexandra Jarvis (@thealexandrajarvis) Alexandra Jarvis is a realtor, attorney, and model. She obtained her degree in Spanish and International Business from Auburn University, and later graduated from UC Irvine School of Legal. Alexandra is also close friends with Selling Sunset star Chelsea Lazkani.

Selling The OC is on Netflix now.