Meet all the contestants for Strictly Come Dancing 2025

Returning to television in September, Strictly Come Dancing will add much-needed glitz and glitter to viewers’ Saturday evenings.

From Love Island stars to huge sporting icons, celebrities from a variety of backgrounds and professions are stepping into the world of dancing.

See the full lineup below:

Harry Aikines-Aryeetey

Olympian, multi-gold medal-winning Team GB sprinter, and star of Gladiators, Harry said: “After the Christmas Special, it was so nice I just had to do it twice! I’m so excited to be part of the Strictly family this series and I’m ready to give it all I’ve got. I’ll be bringing tons of energy to light up the dance floor. Let’s hope I’m as quick picking up the routines as I am on the track.”

Dani Dyer

Speaking from the studio after her reveal, Love Island star Dani Dyer: “It’s such a fun magical show – to be asked to do it is such an honour.”

“I just can’t wait to be able to wear (the costumes) – it’s going to be so much fun.”

Alex Kingston

Best known as River Song from Doctor Who simply said: “Aaaaagghhh!!!!!!” when asked for her reaction to appearing on the series.

Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink

Former Chelsea footballer Jimmy said of joining the show: “I’m a father of only girls and Strictly is a part of our home life – I like the show. Let’s have a go.”

He added: “It’s totally out of my comfort zone. Playing football in front of 60,000 or 70,000 people is easy but dancing with a partner who knows it 10 times, 100 times, better than you is crazy.”

Balvinder Sopal

Best known for playing Suki Panesar-Unwin in EastEnders, Balvinder said: “Being on Strictly is a dream that I held on to, with no proof that it would ever happen.”

“Working on EastEnders and being a part of Strictly Come Dancing is the stuff that dreams are made of.”

“I’m far too excited to put into words how I feel but I’m incredibly excited at the prospect of dancing across the ballroom.”

George Clarke

The YouTuber, podcaster and social media star, George said of appearing on the show: “Never thought I’d say this… but I’m doing Strictly! Honestly, I’ve got no idea what I’m doing, but I’m excited to get stuck in… and potentially fall over a fair bit.”

La Voix

Best known for their appearance on the 2024 series of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK, La Voix said: “I’ve performed for royalty, RuPaul and Simon Cowell, but nothing fills me with more excitement (and quite a bit of terror) than the thought of dancing in front of millions on live Saturday night TV. Strictly is a national institution, and I can’t wait to get started. All that’s left to say is: good luck to my partner! Here’s hoping they can help me go from La Voix into La Danse.”

Chris Robshaw

Former England rugby union player and captain Chris said: “This is about as far out of my comfort zone as it gets! I’m hoping to take my dad dancing to a whole new level, and my mum can’t wait to drag me along to her Zumba class. Let’s see if a rugby sidestep works in the Cha Cha Cha.

Ellie Goldstein

Following TV host George Webster’s appearance on the 2022 Christmas special, the 23-year-old will be the first person with Down syndrome to compete on the main season of the BBC dancing competition.

The actress said she is “absolutely over the moon to be joining the cast and pros of Strictly Come Dancing this year.”

“It’s a show I’ve loved watching for so long, and the chance to now be part of it feels like a dream. I know it’s going to be challenging, but I’m ready to do it with the glitter and glamour and make some magic on that dancefloor. Let the Strictly journey begin!”

Thomas Skinner

After making his television debut on The Apprentice in 2019, Thomas Skinner has subsequently made appearances on shows like Celebrity Masterchef, The Wheel, Michael McIntyre’s Big Show, Good Morning Britain, and Faking It.

Speaking about joining the series, Thomas said: “I’ve tackled the boardroom and some big breakfasts in my time but stepping onto the dance floor under that glitter ball is next level stuff!”

Vicky Pattison

She began her TV career on the reality show Geordie Shore in 2011, won I’m a Celebrity, and has since been a mainstay on British television, hosting shows on MTV, ITV, Channel 5, Channel 4, and TLC.

Speaking about joining the series, Vicky said: “I’m absolutely buzzing to be part of this year’s Strictly Come Dancing lineup… but I’d be lying if I said I wasn’t terrified. I am a not a natural dancer!” she said.

“However, it’s such an amazing opportunity for me to step out of my comfort zone and to challenge myself in a completely new way.”

Stefan Dennis

Stefan is an actor best known for playing Paul Robinson in Neighbours.

On joining Strictly Come Dancing, Stefan Dennis said: “This is an opportunity for me to once again learn to step out of my comfort zone in the world of television. Looking forward to the sparkle and reaching for the sky.”

Ross King

A presenter and writer, Ross is seen daily on ITV’s Good Morning Britain and Lorraine as their Los Angeles Correspondent.

Speaking about appearing on the show, Ross said: “From the bright lights of Hollywood to the glittering ballroom – it’s a dream come true to be part of such an iconic show. I can’t wait to learn from the best, meet my fellow contestants, and, most importantly… try not to step on too many toes! Let’s give this the best that I can! As my mum always said: ‘You’ll never know till you give it a go!'”

Karen Carney

A former footballer player, who has played for Chelsea, Arsenal, Birmingham City and England, Karen said of joining the series: “It really is a dream come true to be a part of this year’s Strictly Come Dancing line up. I’m such a huge fan of the show and I can’t believe I’m finally getting the chance to take part. I’m so excited to meet everyone and get dancing!”

Kristian Nairn

An internationally renowned actor and DJ, Kristian said of joining the series: “This will be a huge challenge for me physically, but I’m ready to rise to it! It’s a surreal and wonderful opportunity to shed one of my left feet!”