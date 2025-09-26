Maya Jama confirms her future on Love Island following reports about her contract

Maya Jama has confirmed her future on Love Island, following reports she was yet to renew her contract with ITV.

In a video on social media today, the presenter revealed she will be back to host the All Stars series in January, and the summer series later in the year.

Maya said: “Hello darlings, this is for Love Island fans and Love Island fans only.”

“Despite the multiple fake news stories that are flying around left, right and centre, ‘Maya’s not hosting, Maya is quitting…’

“I will be hosting next year, I will be back for All Stars in January, and the summer series June and July, we go again mother lovers.

“I’m obviously not hosting Love Island Games this year, as much as I love the show, I physically couldn’t do three Love Islands a year, I’ve just got other bits on and work, but Ariana [Maddix] is doing an amazing job, so I hope you’re watching that too.

“I will see you in January, love you, love you,” she added.

Last week, The Sun reported that Maya still hadn’t renewed her contract with ITV to front the All Stars version when it returns in January.

A source said: “Maya is in demand but she still enjoys presenting Love Island so everyone is hopeful contracts will be sorted soon.

“Talks have been delayed because of some logistics in Maya’s team.”

However, the Daily Mail has since reported that the 31-year-old has agreed a lucrative new deal after months of negotiations with ITV bosses.

Since she landed her role as host of Love Island in 2023, Maya’s profile has expanded even further.

The 31-year-old has joined the judging panel on The Masked Singer, and has also landed an acting role in Netflix’s The Gentleman.

Maya, who is currently dating Man City footballer Ruben Dias, is also reportedly being eyed up to front a new entertainment show for Amazon Prime.