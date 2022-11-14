Major TV star ‘in final talks to host Big Brother reboot’

AJ Odudu is reportedly in final talks to be the host of the highly anticipated Big Brother reboot.

According to The Sun, the popular TV presenter has agreed to take the role and ITV are finalising her contract.

A source told the publication: “AJ has been offered the Big Brother job and jumped at the opportunity. It’s a huge boost to her career.”

“AJ and ITV are still ironing out details in her contract but she has told a lot of people the job is hers.”

An ITV spokesperson said: “All suggestions surrounding the host are speculation at this stage.”

AJ, who appeared on Strictly Come Dancing last year, previously co-presented Big Brother’s spin-off show Bit On The Side in 2013.

When Big Brother returns to our screens next year, a new cast of carefully selected housemates from all walks of life will take up residence in the world’s most famous reality TV home for up to six weeks, with cameras capturing their every move, and the nation following every twist and turn.

The action will all play out under the roof of the iconic Big Brother house, which will be given its own contemporary new look ready for this reimagining of the show.

While fans previously assumed Davina McCall would get the hosting gig, the presenter recently confirmed she would not be hosting the reboot.

Davina presented the show on Channel 4 from 2000 – 2010, before it moved to Channel 5 until 2018 where it was fronted by Brian Dowling and Emma Willis.