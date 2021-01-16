Maisie Smith ‘set to quit EastEnders’ after Strictly success

The actress has her sights set on Hollywood

Maisie Smith is reportedly set to quit EastEnders, after 13 years playing Tiffany Butcher.

According to the MailOnline, the 19-year-old is planning to walk away from the BBC soap when her current contract expires in October.

Insiders have claimed Maisie has her sights set on Hollywood, after gaining a whole new legion of fans following her appearance on Strictly Come Dancing last year.

It’s understood she wants to follow in the footsteps of EastEnders alumni Ben Hardy and Himesh Patel, who have landed major film roles since quitting the soap.

A source said: “Maisie is hugely ambitious and wants to test herself away from soaps.”

“Starring in movies is a personal goal and seeing how well Ben and Himesh have done, it’s given her hope she could be the next box office star from EastEnders.”

The insider continued: “The only stumbling block is whether COVID-19 and the knock-on effect of the pandemic will dilute the pool of acting opportunities.”

“If it remains bleak, the sensible move might be staying put for another year. But the intention is to leave in October.”

According to the outlet, the 19-year-old doesn’t want her character killed off, as she wants to leave the door open for a possible return.

The insider added: “Maisie loves EastEnders and idolises some of her co-stars, some of whom have been great role models for her.”

“She believes the soap has been the perfect place to learn her trade and she owes them so much. Leaving will be a wrench but at least she knows she could return.”

Maisie joined EastEnders as Tiffany Butcher in 2008, when she was just six-years-old.

The actress took a break from the show in 2014, before she returned again in 2018.