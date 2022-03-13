Loved The Tinder Swindler and Inventing Anna? Bad Vegan is Netflix’s latest binge-worthy series

Bad Vegan: Fame. Fraud. Fugitives. joins Netflix on Wednesday, March 16.

This scandalous four-part documentary series uncovers how Sarma Melngailis, the celebrity restaurateur behind the New York hotspot Pure Food and Wine, went from being the queen of vegan cuisine to the tabloid-touted “Vegan Fugitive”.

The series tracks Sarma’s downwards spiral, which she claims began with her meeting a man named Shane Fox on Twitter in 2011.

According to Netflix, Sarma then started draining the funds of restaurant Pure Food and Wine and funnelling money to Shane who she claims “[conned] her into believing he could make her dreams – from expanding her food empire to making her beloved pitbull immortal – a reality.”

The official synopsis adds: “A few years later the couple, now married and on the lam after stealing nearly £2 million from the restaurant and its staff, are found holed up in a Tennessee motel by law enforcement. Their undoing? A charge made under Fox’s real name, Anthony Stangis, for a Domino’s pizza.”

The series, which features interviews with Melngailis herself, was created by Tiger King producer and Fyre: The Greatest Party that Never Happened director Chris Smith.

Check out the trailer below: