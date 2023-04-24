Loved The Night Agent? The Diplomat is Netflix’s latest must-watch political thriller

The Diplomat is the #1 trending show on Netflix in Ireland right now.

The political thriller, starring Keri Russell and Rufus Sewell, has been receiving rave reviews since it joined the streaming giant on Friday.

The official synopsis for the eight-part series reads: “In the midst of an international crisis, a career diplomat lands in a high-profile job she’s unsuited for, with tectonic implications for her marriage and her political future.”

Viewers have been taking to Twitter to react to the series, with many labelling it one of Netflix’s best ever shows.

One fan tweeted: “The Diplomat has to be the best show on Netflix right now…” and a second wrote: “The Diplomat on Netflix is a must watch series. Really good.”

A third penned: “Netflix is going right with shows like ‘The Night Agent’ and ‘The Diplomat’. Good mixture of suave and suspense, without ever getting too intense.”

Check out more reactions below:

The Diplomat on Netflix is a must watch series. Really good. — CliveMullings (@mullings_clive) April 23, 2023

Are we all watching The Diplomat Netflix? I’m hooked pic.twitter.com/Botwu3I6qH — Cherry Tapfumaneyi🇿🇼 (@CharityTapfuma1) April 20, 2023

The Diplomat on @netflix is the best show on television. As you were… — Brett Haber (@BrettHaber) April 24, 2023

.@netflix I’m a political/action nerd and the shows The Recruit and The Night Agent have been 10/10. And I know The Diplomat will be the same after the first episode. Really getting into your House of Cards bag…..I love it — Myles Artis (@MylesDArtis) April 21, 2023

The Diplomat. Netflix. Highly recommended viewing. Best thing I’ve watched for ages. — James (@jamestaylor1) April 21, 2023

For those looking for a quiet weekend.. Highly recommend “The Diplomat” on Netflix. If you can get past the diversity hires for the cast it’s well worth a watch. One of the main characters is from “the man in the high castle”. — Doug (@General_Mayhem_) April 21, 2023

The Diplomat on Netflix — probably the best Netflix show since House of Cards. what’s better? — Jeff E. (@jeff_epstein) April 23, 2023

If you're not watch The Diplomat series on Netflix you're missing a real treat. It's utterly brilliant. The Americans are so damn good at this sort of stuff. — Dick Winchester 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 (@DickWinchester) April 23, 2023

Between The Night Agent and The Diplomat, NetFlix is really hitting the thriller format out of the park. — The Pope’s Harmless Avocado (@HarmlessAvocado) April 20, 2023

Holy shit, The Diplomat on @netflix is incredible. Somehow it makes government and diplomacy fresh while being all too real. Keri Russell is perfection but no one should blink on @AtoEssandoh who steals scenes even when he's not speaking. — Jessie defund police fund abortions Losch💚🇺🇾🌱 (@JessieLosch) April 23, 2023

The Diplomat is the best show I’ve seen on Netflix in a long time! Really enjoyable. — Jon Kranz (Rhymes with Pants) 🇺🇦 (@i8paste) April 23, 2023

The Diplomat on Netflix 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 10/10 — Osaretin Victor Asemota (@asemota) April 21, 2023

The Diplomat on Netflix is such a brilliant show!! — कुशल मेहरा (@kushal_mehra) April 22, 2023