Ad
HomeLatest

Latest Posts

Loved The Night Agent? The Diplomat is Netflix’s latest must-watch political thriller

Sophie Clarke | Deputy Editor
Sophie Clarke | Deputy Editor
Sophie Clarke | Deputy Editor
Sophie Clarke | Deputy Editor

The Diplomat is the #1 trending show on Netflix in Ireland right now.

The political thriller, starring Keri Russell and Rufus Sewell, has been receiving rave reviews since it joined the streaming giant on Friday.

The official synopsis for the eight-part series reads: “In the midst of an international crisis, a career diplomat lands in a high-profile job she’s unsuited for, with tectonic implications for her marriage and her political future.”

Viewers have been taking to Twitter to react to the series, with many labelling it one of Netflix’s best ever shows.

One fan tweeted: “The Diplomat has to be the best show on Netflix right now…” and a second wrote: “The Diplomat on Netflix is a must watch series. Really good.”

A third penned: “Netflix is going right with shows like ‘The Night Agent’ and ‘The Diplomat’. Good mixture of suave and suspense, without ever getting too intense.”

Check out more reactions below:

Ad
Sophie Clarke | Deputy Editor
Sophie Clarke | Deputy Editor

RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Posts

Don't Miss

Irish Showbiz

la showbiz

uk showbiz

the column

Contact us