Love Island’s Tommy and Ben cheat on Andrada and Lucy with SAME girl

It has been revealed that Love Island’s Tommy and Ben respectively cheated on Andrada and Lucy with the SAME girl after leaving the Villa.

Speculation about the incident had been circulating online over the past couple of days, and Love Island host Maya Jama asked Tommy to set the record straight during last night’s final.

“It’s my fault, I’ll be honest. I’ll hold my hands up and say when I messed up,” began Tommy.

He continued: “I went to my first event… Free bar, unlimited drinks. Half an hour in, had about five blue lagoons cocktails – got smashed.”

To which Maya asked, “You blame it on the blue lagoons?”

Tommy then wearily replied, “Yeah… I basically… this girl came up to me – this is no good is it!”

“At an event, I did kiss someone,” he said, which was met with gasps from the group.

“Honestly, it was so disrespectful and I shouldn’t have done it. I hold my hands up. I’m not blaming the alcohol but I did speak to Lucy and I said, “I’m really, really sorry and I messed up.'”

The camera then panned to Ben, who was asked about his experience at that same event, and he said reluctantly: “It was a good event…”

To which Maya questioned, “The same girl?!”, which was met with lots of commotion from the crowd.

Andrada then chimmed in, saying, “I can’t keep my mouth shut. I really liked him and obviously we were exclusive. Obviously not like these two [Tommy and Lucy] so like we were getting really close and video calling everyday.”

“He was going to meet my family and then these two absolute boyos doing the madness. Like, we were meant to be at that event – we had interviews the next day, we were so busy, so we couldn’t attend and these lot went there and that’s what a happened.”

Maya then said to the boys, “I can’t believe that was your first event! Have some control boys!”

