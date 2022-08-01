Love Island’s Paige Thorne addresses rumours she ‘secretly fancies’ Dami Hope

Love Island star Paige Thorne has addressed rumours she “secretly fancies” Dami Hope.

Fans of the show have questioned whether there is more to the paramedic’s close friendship with the Dubliner, after spotting some “suspicious” moments between them.

After she was dumped from the villa on Sunday night alongside Adam Collard, Paige was quizzed about her relationship with Dami on the programme’s spin-off show Aftersun.

The Welsh native was asked had Adam never walked in, would Dami have had a shot with her.

She laughed and replied: “Oh my god? Could you imagine?! Not at all! This boy in Casa… no! We can stay friends… I love him! But no!”

In her post-exit interview, Paige also revealed she is rooting for Dami and his girlfriend Indiyah Polack to win the show.

She told ITV: “There is a fair chance for them all to win but I’m rooting for ‘Damiyah’. Honestly they are both such genuine, down to earth people with such hearts of gold. They are so good together. They bounce off each other so well.”

The 2022 Love Island finalists are:

Davide and Ekin-Su

Luca and Gemma

Andrew and Tasha

Dami and Indiyah

The Love Island final airs tonight at 9pm on Virgin Media Two.

