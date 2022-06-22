Love Island’s Jay is ALREADY starting to question his connection with Ekin-Su

Love Island star Jay Younger has already started to question his connection with Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu.

The pair’s kiss put an abrupt end to Ekin-Su and Davide’s romance, but now Jay is having second thoughts about whether the Turkish actress is the girl for him.

The Scotsman admitted he wants to get to know Paige Thorne on a romantic level.

Jay had a chat with Gemma on Tuesday night and asked: “If I wasn’t coupled up with Ekin, do you think any of the girls in here would be open to getting to know me? Which ones do you think?”

As Gemma responded with Paige’s name, Jay added: “The only reason why I ask is, while everything is great with Ekin, I’m getting the feeling that her and Davide [Sanclimenti] have got unfinished business.”

Jay went on to reveal that he thinks his initial feelings for Ekin-Su may have stemmed from lust.

Earlier, Jay and Ekin-Su had talked about leaving the villa for each other if either of them got dumped.

But it seems Jay had a change of heart when he admitted when chatting with Tasha and Andrew, “Would I have walked if Ekin had been voted off? Likewise would Ekin have walked if I’d been voted off?”

He continued: “It’s difficult to say. If it was me, I would have encouraged Ekin to stay because I would like to test if she was genuine with me.”

Asking Ekin-Su if she felt the same, the actress replied: “I personally felt like if you were going to go, then I felt like going. But that’s just me. That should prove I like you.”

Fortunately the two didn’t have to worry for too long, as it was Amber Beckford and Ikenna Ekwonna that were dumped from the island.

On tonight’s show, Jay admits: “The new girl has come in today. I want to get to know her, too. I might feel like there’s a connection there, too. I need to chat to her as well.”

Speaking in the Beach Hut, he says: “I feel like Ekin-Su and I moved so fast. I don’t want to leave here with a ‘what if’ in my head. I want to leave here knowing that I explored all options.”

