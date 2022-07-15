Love Island’s Indiyah reveals why her family may not like Dami

Love Island’s Indiyah Polack has admitted her family may not like her partner Dami Hope, following his antics in Casa Amor.

During the show’s infamous Casa Amor twist, the Dubliner decided to couple up with bombshell Summer, while Indiyah followed suit and brought new boy Deji back to the main villa.

However, the pair eventually decided to rekindle their romance after they both admitted they were unhappy seeing each other with different people.

On Friday night, Dami tells Indiyah he is looking forward to experiencing life outside of the villa with her.

However, his thoughts turn back to his Casa Amor antics, and Dami asks, “Is your mum going to like me or hate me now..?”

Indiyah responds, “It’s definitely going to play on her mind. My sister absolutely is going to grill you for it.”

With the highly-anticipated return of the movie night challenge on the cards for tonight, will it make matters worse for Dami and Indiyah?

Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on Virgin Media Two.

