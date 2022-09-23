Love Island’s Indiyah reveals she called the medic into the villa: ‘I thought I was going to die’

Love Island’s Indiyah Polack has revealed she called the medic into the villa because she thought she was “going to die”.

The 23-year-old placed third on the 2022 series of the hit dating show alongside her Irish beau Dami Hope.

The former waitress has since landed herself impressive brand deals with PrettyLittleThing’s new venture Marketplace and Boots.

Earlier this week, Indiyah appeared on the tell-all interview podcast Saving Grace.

The Love Island contestant revealed she had to call the medic into the villa one day because she got shaving rash.

“I got a shaving rash and I had to call the medic. It was so itchy,” she admitted.

“I usually get a sugar wax, couldn’t get that out there, so I had to shave every day.”

Indiyah continued: “I just shaved everywhere. Even the cheeks. And you’re not supposed to shave the cheeks.”

“Shave the cheeks and then within two days, literally it was so f**king itchy and rashy.”

“I called the medic. She was like, ‘We’ve never had a case like this before, but we’ll help you out.'”

“I thought I was going to die,” she said. “I was like, ‘This really hurts. Like it’s itchy. Please can we sort it out?’ It was awful.”

Indiyah’s podcast appearance comes just weeks after she announced that she was the first ever ambassador for PrettyLittle Thing’s new Marketplace app.

The new app allows customers to buy and sell pre-loved PrettyLittleThing clothing.

Indiyah shared the news with her Instagram followers at the time, writing: “*internally screaming* I can finally tell you what we’ve been working on for so long!! I am the FIRST EVER ambassador for [PrettyLittleThing] Marketplace!!🛍♻️💕”

“This is a dream come true and I can’t wait to bring you all on the journey with me! 05.09.22 Watch this space ✨ RE-SELL. RE-WEAR. RE-CYCLE.”

Indiyah’s fellow Love Island contestant Gemma own also bagged a brand collaboration with PrettyLittleThing.

The 19-year-old announced the news via her Instagram back in August, writing: “I am beyond excited to announce that I am now a @prettylittlething Brand Ambassador.”

“I honestly feel truly flattered to have been approached by @umarkamani It means a great deal to me that he trusts me to be a positive role model to PLT customers and an ambassador to his hugely successful brand.”

“PLT is a brand that I have followed the success of for many years,” Gemma continued. “I’m a PLT customer, it’s been my ‘go-to’ brand in many instances.”

“It feels like a dream to be able to help design and create my own collections with PLT and I can’t wait to get started working with the talented team at the PLT HQ that have already made me feel so welcome.”

“Thank you all for your support, without you guys this would never have been possible! I have lots of ideas and I can’t wait to share the journey with you all 🤍”

PrettyLittleThing famously bagged a collaboration with 2019 Love Island runner-up Molly-Mae Hague, who has since become creative director of the brand.