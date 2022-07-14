Love Island’s George reveals what REALLY happened between him and Ekin-Su

Love Island’s George revealed what really happened with Ekin-Su while they were at Casa Amor.

The bombshell previously insisted that “nothing happened” between him and the Turkish actress while they shared a bed, and said the situation was being “blown out of proportion”.

But in a recent Instagram Live with other dumped contestants, George shed some more light on the situation, revealing “a line was crossed”.

He said: “Her hand was in a place it shouldn’t have been, my hand was in a place it shouldn’t have been.”

“Not for that long, but the line was crossed, that’s all I’m saying. Look, we’re friends, but I didn’t realise that that’s what friends do, so you know?”

While viewers did not see any of George and Ekin-Su’s bedtime antics, they have been dying to know what went down between them after Ekin pulled George for a serious chat last week.

The 27-year-old pleaded with the Casa Amor not to tell anyone about their in-bed antics from the night previous, hinting that things may have gotten hot and heavy under the sheets.

Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on Virgin Media Two.

