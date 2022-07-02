Love Island’s Antigoni and Charlie break their silence after being dumped from the villa

Love Island’s Antigoni Buxton and Charlie Radnedge have broken their silence after being dumped from the villa.

The pair lost their place on the popular dating show during Friday’s episode, after the Islanders were forced to send one boy and one girl home following a public vote.

After leaving the iconic villa, Antigoni said: “One of us was going to have to go, so obviously I’d rather I got to stay, but it is what it is.”

“I’m really happy for Danica that she’s going to get her chance to explore. I think she was really, really excited to meet somebody.

When asked if the girls made the right decision by sending Charlie home, the singer said: “I feel like it was a hard one.”

“Maybe it would have been nice for Charlie to get a little bit more of a chance because Jay did have a chance to get to know two people – Ekin-Su and he cut that off

and then Paige – so I feel like it’s a shame Charlie didn’t get to explore that a bit more.”

Antigoni also revealed she’s rooting for Indiyah and Dami to win the show.

“I love them. They’re so sweet together,” she said. “I genuinely think that all the couples that are together are really, really genuine.”

During his exit chat, Charlie said he wished he was given more of a chance to find love in the villa.

“Perhaps I could have had a bit more chance to find someone but it is what it is,” he said.

As for who he thinks will win the show, Charlie confessed: “I reckon Jaques and Paige are probably favourites to win.”

“Paige is a lovely girl, you can’t really fault her. She is just really, really nice and has an amazing personality.”

“Jaques is the same, he’s a hilarious guy, very outspoken but at the same time he’s very emotionally intelligent and gets situations and understands how people feel. I think they’re a very good match.”

Charlie also said he doesn’t regret anything about his time in the Love Island villa.

“I don’t regret anything I do, there’s no point in looking back and wanting to change anything. I’m happy with everything I did, it was a great experience,” he added.

“It’s an amazing experience, it’s like nothing I’ll ever get the chance to do again. I am very glad I did it, regardless of the result.”

“I’ve met some amazing people and some friends I’m sure I’ll have for life.”

Love Island continues on Sunday night at 9pm on Virgin Media Two.

