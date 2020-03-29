The star pursued a singing career before joining the Love Island cast

Love Island winner Paige Turley hints at launch of new music career

Love Island winner Paige Turley has hinted that she still has plans top launch a music career following her reality TV stint.

Paige had a singing career before her time on the show, having made it to the semi-finals of Britain’s Got Talent in 2012.

However, she shelved her musical pursuits temporarily to spend time on the hit reality TV show.

Now that she is out, her attentions have turned to launching a new music career.

She told The Daily Star: “I have a lot of exciting projects in the pipeline and singing absolutely still remains a passion of mine, watch this space.”

“It’s been a total whirlwind since Love Island.”

“I haven’t really had any time to shop as I’ve been so manic with work, but I am loving every minute of it.”

Paige is the ex-girlfriend of music star Lewis Capaldi. It is widely speculated that his song Someone You Loved is about her.

Paige is still happily coupled up with her Love Island beau, footballer Finley Tapp.