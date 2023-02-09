Love Island villa ‘rocked’ as one girl leaves the villa after SHOCK dumping

The Love Island villa has reportedly been rocked after one girl left the villa in a shock dumping.

On Wednesday night, the Islanders received a text asking them to gather around the fire pit.

They were then told that a recoupling will take place, and that the girl who is not chosen will be dumped from the villa immediately.

According to The UK Sun, the recoupling and subsequent dumping have already taken place – and the villa were shocked by the outcome.

A source told the publication: “The girls knew Claudia [Fogarty]’s arrival could only mean bad news for one of them, as more girls means more competition.”

“The new bombshell had barely had time to unpack before one of them got the boot. There was a recoupling and the girl not chosen had to leave the villa.”

“A few more of them are in settled couplings now, but Ellie [Spence], Tanyel [Revan], Samie [Elishi] and Olivia [Hawkins]’ situations are less certain.”

The source continued: “Everyone was sad to see this girl go.”

With Casa Amor looming right around the corner, who will be dumped from the villa on tonight’s episode of Love Island?

Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on Virgin Media Two.

