Love Island viewers left in stitches after George’s hilarious blunder

Love Island viewers were left in stitches after George’s hilarious blunder.

The 24-year-old, who hails from Bedford, works as a business development executive.

He entered the villa on day one, and coupled up with Jess.

On Tuesday night, George was grafting Molly on the day beds.

However, instead of telling Molly he’d “gravitate” towards her on the outside world, the 24-year-old told her he’d “levitate” towards her.

Fans were left in stitches, and decided to brand him ‘Dua Lipa’ – drawing parallels to her hit song Levitating with Da Baby.

Check out the reaction below:

Absolutely no one: George levitating towards molly on the outside: #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/1GfzTk56pA — Tatum McGreal (@tatummcgreal) June 6, 2023

George “levitating” to a girl like Molly on the outside #loveisland pic.twitter.com/VUAxMKrBzh — Love Island Reactions (@LIReactions) June 6, 2023

george my sleep paralysis demon levitating over my bed #LoveIsland https://t.co/Ri1jaxptbi — 🤍, (@thegoldencl0set) June 6, 2023

George thinks he’s Dua Lipa with this “levitate” shit pls #loveisland pic.twitter.com/qKjUJ2JWmQ — Lottie (@lottie_bee11) June 6, 2023

George saying he would levitate towards Molly on the outside #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/SR4469nYSM — Florence Quinn (@FAntQuinn1) June 6, 2023

“Typically on the outside I would LEVITATE to girl like you” x2 GEORGE BFFRRRRRR this isn’t Harry Potter #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/SMgHapn0ad — Root O Loot (@rootoloot) June 6, 2023

George can levitate back to England as soon as there‘s a public vote imo #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/CxXZTVfrqf — trying (@pootsdivacup) June 6, 2023

