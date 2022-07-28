Ad
Love Island teaser hints Ekin-Su and Davide may drop the L-bomb on VERY romantic date

Will Ekin-Su and Davide confess their love for each other on tonight’s episode of Love Island?

Ahead of the final on Monday, the couples will head out on their final dates on the show.

Whisked off on a nighttime epic date, Ekin-Su and Davide arrive at a breathtaking colosseum-style setting, complete with a surprise guest singer – none other than Alfie Boe.

As the pair are serenaded, an almost speechless Ekin-Su admits how she’s feeling.

She tells Davide: “I feel like I’m in a dream.”

Davide toasts to them saying: “To our beautiful experience and hopefully we will last forever – it will last forever.”

Ekin-Su adds: “This is probably the most romantic date I’ve ever been on in my life. I just can’t get over this. It’s everything I’ve always wanted.”

Becoming tearful over the music, it seems the pair aren’t finished with their romantic confessions.

How will this pair bring the night to its epic conclusion? Will they drop the L-bomb?

Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on Virgin Media Two.

