Love Island teaser hints at the REAL reason Jacques quit the show

The teaser for tonight’s Love Island has hinted at the REAL reason Jacques decides to quit the show.

ITV confirmed earlier today that the rugby player had made the shock decision to leave the villa, after a dramatic few days.

A spokesperson for the dating show said: “Jacques has made the decision to leave the Villa. He will explain his reasons to the Islanders during tonight’s episode.”

“We fully support his decision and look forward to seeing what’s next for Jacques,” they added.

The first look clip of tonight’s episode shows the lead up to Jacques departure, as well as his emotional goodbye to Paige.

Bombshell Adam Collard entered the villa while the boys were out getting some R&R during Monday night’s show

The boys returned to the main villa at the end of the episode, where they saw the 26-year-old getting to know the girls.

Speaking about Adam to Jacques and some of the other Islanders, Tasha says: “He had a conversation with me and obviously I was talking about Andrew, and he was like ‘Well I think actions speak louder than words.'”

Jacques replies: “I hope he said stuff like that about me, because we’ll have a bit of a biff then.”

Gemma then says: “Oh he was proper slagging you off.”

When Jacques asks the girls what Adam was saying about him, they inform him that he had called him “immature”.

A heated Jacques then stands up from the firepit and tells Paige: “I need to speak to you.”

He then says of Adam: “Who the f**k is he? Just another geezer that has been on the show? He’s f**king nothing mate.”

Paige, who has been getting to know Adam, replies: “Alright, well keep that in mind so… you don’t need to rise to it and be like bitey with it. Like what does it actually change? Nothing.”

Jacques says: “You know what I get like, if a boy’s going to chat s*** behind my back, I don’t f**king have it.”

The clip then fast forwards to the next morning, and sees an emotional Jacques tell Paige: “You mean so much to me, you know that?”

“I just wish I could finish my journey off with you in here, but…”

Paige and Jacques wipe away their tears as they prepare to say their goodbyes.

Find out what happened overnight to make Jacques leave the villa on tonight’s Love Island on Virgin Media Two at 9pm.

