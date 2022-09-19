Love Island stars Maura Higgins and Olivia Attwood ‘to spill show secrets in explosive docuseries’

Maura Higgins and Olivia Attwood have been linked to the line-up of an explosive docuseries about Love Island.

According to The Sun, the Channel 4 show will feature interviews with contestants who found fame after appearing on the hit ITV dating series, as well as ex Islanders who returned to their day jobs.

The show, reportedly titled Reality Check: Life After The Limelight, will also see popular Love Island stars dish the dirt on their co-stars and spill show secrets.

The insider told the outlet: “Channel 4 approached our agency looking to sign up people who went back to their normal jobs after the show but also the names that became rich and famous. Maura Higgins has been asked and Olivia Attwood too.”

“I was surprised to hear those two names as they both still work really closely with ITV, but I suppose if Channel 4 is including success stories, then you don’t get much better than them.”

Love Island: Aftersun regular and podcaster Will Njobvu is being looked at as host.

The source added: “They said Will was most likely to be host, which makes total sense as he’s someone most of the Islanders know and trust already.” “We were told that the documentary will air before Winter Love Island.” Love Island has provided us with endless entertainment, from Casa Amor blow-ups to rekindled romances; it will be interesting to see what the rumoured spin-off has in store for viewers.