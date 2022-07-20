Love Island star Summer reveals her unexpected favourites to win the show

Billy Brown and Summer Botwe were dumped from the Love Island villa on Wednesday night.

The Islanders’ VIP party at the Vibe Club was cut short by Laura Whitmore’s bombshell entrance, where she announced that the pair, along with Danica Taylor and Dami Hope, were the public’s least favourite Islanders.

The girls opted to save Dami because of his strong connection with Indiyah Pollack, while the boys chose to save Danica as she had more of a “willingness” to get to know new bombshells.

Summer had a romantic connection with Dami during Casa Amor, but that changed when Indiyah returned to the main villa with Deji Adeniyi.

The couple realised they were hurt seeing each other with different people, and soon cooled things off with their Casa flames – leaving them single.

However, in her exit interview, Summer revealed that despite what had happened between her and the Dubliner, she is rooting for “Damiyah” to win the show.

“Despite the situation, I do think Dami and Indiyah’s connection is very genuine and I am rooting for them to win the show. I don’t think other couples are as genuine as them, I am rooting for them all the way #Damiyah all the way,” she said.

Summer admitted that when her and Deji became single, they decided to have a few chats and explore whether there could be a romantic connection between them.

However, they decided they were better as friends as they had a brother and sister dynamic.

She explained, “With Deji at one point there could have been a connection but we are really good friends and bicker like brother and sister so we both established that was not the way forward.”

“We had a conversation and said we were both open to getting to know each other but just taking it at a slow pace, because that would dig an even bigger hole – me moving to the guy Indiyah brought back. We realised it was more on a friendship level than a romantic connection.”

Summer said of her Love Island journey: “[It was] unforgettable, I had so much fun in there, even though I didn’t leave with a man I made friends for life. It’s an unexplainable experience. I got the most of my experience there even though I didn’t find love and made it to milestones I didn’t think I’d make, I just had the best time there.”

Love Island continues tomorrow night at 9pm on Virgin Media Two.

