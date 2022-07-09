Love Island star Nas Majeed spills MAJOR villa secret

Love Island star Nas Majeed has spilled a MAJOR secret from the show.

The 26-year-old appeared on the 2020 winter series of the show, which was filmed in South Africa.

He found love with his now-girlfriend Eva Zapico, in Casa Amor.

In a Casa Amor plot twist, he returned to the main villa with Eva, but his original partner Demi Jones remained loyal to him and was left single.

Speaking to The Mirror, Nas explained that there is a major moment in the show that is filmed, but never aired.

The ex Islander revealed that those in Casa Amor film their own recoupling scene before returning to the main villa.

In a similar setting to the main event, as all Islanders line up by the fire pit and choose whether to stick with their original partner, or recouple with one of the bombshells.

According to Nas, it is just as daunting as the aired recoupling.

“It is the most nerve-wracking thing. Even speaking about it now brings back memories of how nervous I was,” he said.

“It’s 100 per cent more nerve-wracking than entering the villa for the first time.”

“There are so many different thoughts going on – you have made your decision but then it’s also about what has happened on the other side, what the other boys are doing, did the person I was with recouple?”

“There is an overriding sense of anxiety and apprehension,” he continued. “I remember thinking I need to have a conversation with Demi and wanted to make sure everything was okay before I tried to move forward with Eva.”