Love Island star Coco Lodge shares first look at the secret villa where bombshells are kept

Love Island star Coco Lodge has shared the first look at the secret villa where the show’s bombshells are kept before they enter the main villa.

The 27-year-old joined the hit dating show in Casa Amor earlier this month, but she was sadly dumped from the villa just days later.

The Surrey native has since been spilling major show secrets, and took to her Instagram Stories this week to share a snap of her in the “holding villa”, which she stayed in before making her Love Island debut.

Coco also shared a screenshot of the first message she sent her mum after leaving the villa.

It read: “Hey I’m ok. Just a lot to take in. And the comments about how I look. But it’s all good lol. Lots of havoc at the airport everyone wants pics. On plane now about to take off.”

Her mum replied: “Oh bless ok I’m glad you’re ok!! You did amazing people are just jealous xx love you xxx”

Speaking on Murad Merali’s podcast about the trolling she’s faced after Love Island, Coco said: “I didn’t expect it, I mean I’ve never had an issue with…”

She then began to tear up, before saying: “I don’t wanna get emotional.”

The TV personality continued: “It hurts to obviously see, because it’s about your appearance. However I was perceived on the show is not my personality anyway, they’ve edited me to look a certain way. But to comment about my appearance, obviously it’s hurtful like I’ve been cast for a reason.”

Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on Virgin Media Two.

