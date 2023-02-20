Love Island sneak peek: Shaq receives a surprise visit in the middle of the night

Tanya will pay Shaq a surprise late night visit on tonight’s episode of Love Island.

The 23-year-old is currently sharing a bed with Irish bombshell Martin, while Shaq has been sleeping on a daybed since Casa Amor.

Tanya sneaks downstairs in the middle of the night, and gently taps Shaq on the shoulder.

But what’s behind this middle of the night rendezvous?

The following morning, Martin makes Tanya breakfast as he is keen to know where her head is at.

Martin asks: “How are you feeling today, I know yesterday wasn’t the best day for you, how do you feel? I want genuine how you feel answers.”

Tanya replies: “Today I feel good.”

Martin then says: “You feel good, that’s good, it’s a new day, a new start”, and Tanya tells him: “I think I just have a lot to think about.”

Where does this leave Martin?

Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on Virgin Media Two.

