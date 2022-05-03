Love Island producers introduce new feature to encourage more ‘hookups’ on upcoming series

Love Island bosses have introduced a new feature to encourage more “hookups” on the upcoming series.

The popular dating show will return to our screens on June 6, and bosses are introducing a huge gym and workout area in the hopes the show will become more steamy.

Producers believe the new feature will encourage the Islanders to watch their love interests from afar.

A source told The Sun: “Viewers love all the scenes of rippling muscles and sexy squats.”

“Now producers hope that extra space for couples to work out will lead to more hook-ups as the testosterone flows.”

With just weeks to go until Love Island is back on our screens, a number of singletons have already been linked to the lineup.

The most recent rumoured contestant is basketball star Jordan Spencer.

An insider revealed to The Sun: “It’s still too early to say whether Jordan is in the final line-up but bosses are keen.”

“He’s been in talks to appear on Love Island and even met some of the producers who are working on the all-important cast list.”

Other rumoured contestants for this years show include boxer and model Joshua Legrove, Turkish actress Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu, beautician Sophie Draper and Zara McDermott’s brother Brad.

The brand new series of Love Island will premiere on June 6, and will run for 10 weeks on ITV2 and Virgin Media One.

Find out everything you need to know about this year’s show here.