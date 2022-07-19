Love Island preview teases MORE heartache for one of the girls

It looks like Danica is in for more heartache on tonight’s episode of Love Island.

The 21-year-old joined the show last month as a bombshell, and she has been unlucky in love so far.

The dancer has unfortunately fallen victim to four friendship couples – with Luca Bish, Jacques O’Neill, Jay Younger AND Josh Le Grove.

It looked like Danica’s luck was changing, as she grew close to Casa Amor bombshell Billy, and the pair even got intimate in bed on Monday night.

However, on tonight’s show, Billy pulls Danica for a chat to discuss where things are going.

He says: “Now I am thinking, where is this going because if that click was going to come, it would have come…”

Where does this leave Danica? Is Billy going to keep trying or will he cool things off?

Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on Virgin Media Two.

Couple up this summer with NOW, the home of brilliant entertainment!

NOW is the official sponsor of Love Island 2022 on Virgin Media Two.