Love Island first look: Whitney and Sammy cook up a storm as the couples enjoy a date night

Whitney and Sammy cook up a storm are set to cook up a storm on tonight’s Love Island.

The Islanders receive a text, which reads: “Islanders, tonight there will be a couples dinner. As Whitney and Sammy are single, they will be in charge of the cooking #BigDishEnergy #TableForTwo”

Sammy and Whitney rename the Villa kitchen, ‘Tasty and Naughty’, as Whitney tries her best to take Sammy under her wing in order to teach him some culinary skills.

The Islanders will be treated to a two course menu, first up is Whitney’s Wild Spag Bol followed by Sammy’s Sexy Sundae.

But ‘Sammy Ramsay’s’ cooking skills are not quite up to scratch, leaving him to put his own spin on things, serving up some delightful ‘pasta mash’ as opposed to spaghetti.

Looking at the plate, Jess says to Mitchel: “Food star rating…zero.”

Will the Islanders leave as happy customers? Or will their dinner dates go down as well as Sammy’s cooking?

Love Island continues tonight at 9pm.

The fourth episode of Goss Island is now live across all streaming platforms, including Spotify and iTunes.

This week, host Alan Cawley is joined by Holly Carpenter to delve into the drama of this year’s Love Island, which has already featured some shocking twists and turns.

You can also watch the entire episode from start to finish on our YouTube channel below.

Audio:

Video:

Goss Island is brought to you by F&F, Fashion at Tesco.

Available in over 80 Tesco stores nationwide, F&F is your one-stop shop this summer season, with versatile pieces and wardrobe essentials to dress the whole family for a day out, a day at the beach or a BBQ in the back garden!

Explore their latest summer clothing collection – a perfect blend of style, comfort and versatility, in stores now.