Love Island first look: Villa thrown into chaos as Movie Night continues

The villa is thrown into chaos as Movie Night continues on tonight’s episode of Love Island.

On Wednesday night, the girls opted to watch a clip titled The Fast and the Curious, which starred Casey.

Meanwhile, the boys chose to watch a clip titled Catch me if you Tan, which starred Tanya.

On tonight’s episode, the girls decide to Ronnie Darko as Lana says: “I’m nervous, my heart’s going.”

Olivia says: “I already knew he was a fake friend, I don’t need him.”

The boys then take their pick as they choose to air Liv Actually.

What does Olivia say that makes Shaq comment: “The shade is real.”?

While Air Force Tom airs, Samie says: “Are you joking? Are you having me on?”

Other clips shown on tonight’s episode include Free Will-Y and Shaq To The Future.

Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on Virgin Media Two.

