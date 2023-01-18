Love Island first look: The new bombshells enter the villa and head out on dates

Love Island fans are in for another entertaining episode tonight.

Fresh from the re-coupling at the fire pit, Will heads over to Tom and says of his new coupling with Olivia: “Honestly, you are well better suited.”

Will laughs and jokes as he says: “It just means that I’ve got to graft a little harder now.”

Later in the Beach Hut Will says: “[I’ve] got to do a lot of grafting, do a lot of talking and try to take in as much as possible.”

Newly single Will kicks off the following morning by grabbing Lana for a chat on the beanbags. What will Lana think and will it ruffle Ron’s feathers?

Elsewhere, Tanya and Shaq cuddle up. He says of the fire pit: “That was intense, something like that kind of puts things into perspective, in those kinds of situations you…”

Tanya asks: “You what?” to which Shaq replies: “I just want to keep you close…”

As they get cosy, could their first kiss be on the horizon? Or will Tanya keep Shaq waiting?

The next day, Haris pulls Olivia to chat to find out where he stands now that she’s coupled up with Tom.

Haris says: “Out of every girl in here, you are the one that I’m most sexually attracted to, you’re a very good looking girl.”

Olivia tells him: “Looks wise I feel like he’s [Tom] growing on me but you’re more my type, I’m more physically attracted to you… And then personality, the thing that gets me so stuck is the fact that you’re both so different and I just need to decide what I want from a guy…”

Is Haris up for the challenge? And will Tom compete to keep Olivia’s attention?

As the Islanders continue to get to know each other, a surprise hits the Villa.

Not one, but two Islanders receive texts inviting them out on dates with new bombshells Zara and David.

It’s time to find out how the first two dates switch up the dynamics in the Villa, as one Islander admits: “I think having the two new bombshells will definitely mix things up, it will get people sweating a bit.”

Another says: “I’m absolutely buzzing a new girl is coming in!”

Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on ITV and Virgin Media Two.

