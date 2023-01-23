Love Island first look: Ron finds out about Lana’s famous ex

The Islanders will spill some secrets during a game of ‘Never Have I Ever’ on tonight’s Love Island.

When asked, “Never have I ever dated or got with a celebrity?”, Lana, Olivia and Zara all sip their drinks.

Olivia explains, “I’ve dated someone in the athletic field”, and Zara then admits: “I’ve gotten with an athlete before, a famous athlete, very famous.”

Lana then admits: “My most recent ex-boyfriend is an actor.”

After the game Ron is keen to know which celebrity Lana has dated, as he asks her: “The actor, who was that?”

Lana replies: “It’s my ex-boyfriend… he’s called Owen Warner.”

Laughing Ron says: “So basically I’m competing with someone who’s just come runner-up on a massive show and who’s an actor and I work in finance, yeah, erm, sick. This is great.”

In the Beach Hut, Ron then says: “That was a shock, I don’t really know what to think about it…”

Tom then asks the Islanders: “Never have I ever wanted to be in a different couple.”

Which of the Islanders will share their confessions?

Tanyel then asks: “Never have I ever thought that someone in this fire pit was playing a game and not really looking for love.”

Will any of the Islanders ‘fess up to who they are talking about, or keep their cards close to their chests?

Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on ITV and Virgin Media Two.

