Love Island first look: One lucky couple spend a night in The Hideaway

One lucky couple will spend the night in The Hideaway on tonight’s Love Island.

Catherine excitedly reads out the text: “Islanders, The Hideaway Retreat is open tonight. Please choose a lucky couple to spend the night together. #ItsGivingBaecation #TimeToPlay”

With a neon sign illuminating ‘Hello Sexy’ above the bed, will the chosen couple be leaving a 5-star review?

Also on tonight’s show, the Islanders set sail and try to steady their relation-ships in the latest challenge, ‘Situationships”.

Announcing the news, Molly reads out the text: “Ahoy Islanders, it’s time to sea if you and your partner can keep your heads above water in today’s challenge Situationships #ShipHappens #DontRockTheBoat”

With friendship couple Mitch and Leah hosting, their fellow Islanders sit back to back in miniature boats.

After every question, they must try to correctly match their partners’ answers to progress to the finish line. If they do not match their answers on the chalkboards the hosts get to drench them with buckets of water. The couple who match the most answers first will win.

During the challenge Islanders are asked questions including, ‘Which couple are playing the biggest game?’ They dish on their favourite sex positions, plus they’re asked, ‘Which Love Islander is the least trustworthy?’

Some home truths are revealed, including Sammy and Mitch finding their names in chalk on more than one occasion…

From Lifted Entertainment

The challenge leaves Whitney and Mehdi with more questions than answers.

While Whitney spills the tea with Catherine, Mehdi approaches Whitney and invites her to the terrace.

While on the terrace Whitney says: “So, why have you invited me here today? Is there something you want to tell me?”

What’s on Mehdi’s mind?

Love Island continues tonight at 9pm.