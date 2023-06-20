Love Island first look: Maya Jama returns to the villa for a MAJOR twist

On tonight’s Love Island, host Maya Jama stuns the Islanders as she gatecrashes what was meant to be a romantic villa brunch date.

The Islanders had been enjoying a delicious breakfast in their couples in the garden, with conversations including whether Whitney would ever move to France, how closed off Tyrique really is and whether there is a connection there with Catherine and Scott.

But, in a brand new twist, Maya unexpectedly arrives to break up the fun.

As the Islanders take in her sudden arrival, she says: “Hi my lovelies!”

“This is a bit of a surprise isn’t it? Stay where you are, this won’t take long. I hope you’re enjoying your cute brunch and time together…

“Well, as you know, finding your perfect match isn’t always easy. You guys are all living together, spending every moment together. You all have a front row seat into everyone’s relationship. You see first hand how it all goes down.”

Maya then says: “In your couples you now have a very big decision to make.”

“I want you to decide which two couples are the least compatible and tonight I’ll be back to find out who you all have chosen.”

“This won’t be easy, so I’ll leave you to it and I will see you later…”

Love Island continues tonight at 9pm.