Love Island fans share their predictions for the Casa Amor recoupling

It's set to be another dramatic episode

During Thursday’s episode of Love Island, host Laura Whitmore kicked off the dramatic Casa Amor recoupling.

The boys and girls have been living in separate villas for the past week, while getting to know all new Islanders.

One girl has already been left heartbroken as Toby returned from Casa Amor with new girl Mary Bedford, leaving his partner Abigail standing alone at the fire pit.

Fans are predicting much more heartbreak in tonight’s episode, as they’ve been sharing their guesses on Twitter about who will recouple with who.

Despite Liam sharing a bed and kissing new girl Lillie in Casa Amor, fans believe he will return to the villa single to reunite with Millie.

However, viewers have been comparing Liam to 2019 contestant Curtis Pritchard, who returned to the villa single but later revealed to his partner Amy Hart that he had been unfaithful in Casa Amor.

Prediction for tonight’s #LoveIsland

~ Liam comes back single

~ He believes this is loyalty and that he was “tested”, a test in his eyes he passes.

~ Millie is over the moon and her trust in Liam is confirmed.

~ The public are furious, Possible riots.

(Continued….) — Scarlett2821 (@scarlett2821) July 30, 2021

The rest of the recoupling predictions:

Liam walks in alone

Jake walks in alone

Teddy walks in alone

Tyler recouples with Clarisse

Millie: loyal

Liberty: loyal

Kaz: recouples with Matthew

Faye: recouples with Sam #LoveIsland — Shan ✨ (@urallcrayyy) July 30, 2021

My prediction is I don’t think Liam will bring the casa amor girl back. I think Millie is gonna be excited that he came back single AND THEN one of the boys will reveal everything that happened and they’ll break up eventually #LoveIsland — Chan (@Chan25888314) July 30, 2021

Liam in his head Liam in reality

#loveisland pic.twitter.com/7SO5X5whg1 — justice for liberty (@xoloveisland) July 29, 2021

Liam is gonna do to Millie what Curtis did to Amy. Come back alone but pull the “it’s good to see you, we have to talk later though” #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/NUgu26fqQc — ✨ bells ✨ (@catchhimderry) July 30, 2021

If Liam comes back alone, there better be an Amy/Curtis style falling out where either he, or some of the other boys or Casa girls, tell her what *really* happened. #LoveIsland https://t.co/8eImJ7ErVP — Reeba💅🏼 (@ReebaHadey) July 30, 2021

Fans are also predicting that Faye will recouple with new boy Sam, and Teddy will enter the villa alone.

Faye decided to get to know the new boys after a postcard from Casa Amor showed Teddy kissing one of the new girls.

Fans later slammed the unfair postcard online, as the kiss was actually part of a game – which wasn’t made clear.

Viewers are also predicting that if Faye recouples, Teddy may “crack on” with Clarisse instead.

Im predicting Faye coupling up with the new guy …Teddy coming back single …. And then him coupling with Clarrisee #LoveIsland — Mr Geauxinue 🇿🇼♠️ (@JM_Appelle_Hass) July 30, 2021

Can already tell what’s gonna happen.

Liams coming back with Lillie and Millie will start crying.

Faye will see this and pick Dan or whatever thinking Teddy’s got someone…

And he will come back single.#LoveIsland — ₿ased (@mowliano) July 30, 2021

Feel so bad for Teddy, he’s probably gonna walk in single and Faye will be coupled up with Sam, all because of a misleading postcard #LoveIsland — Georgie signed up for this🌌 (@AllTimeGeorgie) July 30, 2021

Tomorrow nights predictions:

1. Tyler comes back with with someone and kaz recouples. 2. Faye will recouple in fear of looking a twat and teddy will come back alone 3. Jake will come back alone and Lib will stick 4. Liam comes back alone and Millie sticks.#loveisland — ︎ (@LewisRhys02) July 29, 2021

Faye will couple up with Sam which will give Teddy the green light to go for Clarisse and annoying Tyler will be gone soon #predictions #LoveIsland — Your M.U.M Podcast! (@Chrissiesnotes) July 29, 2021

Meanwhile, Tyler is expected to return the main villa with new girl Clarisse, and Kaz is sure to recouple with new boy Matt.

Kaz got close to Matt after the Casa Amor postcard showed Tyler kissing Clarisse in bed.

And despite doubts at the beginning of Casa Amor, Jake has stayed loyal to Liberty – and fans are certain they’ll be reunited during tonight’s episode.

predictions for tomorrow night are: – Jake and Lib stay loyal

– Kaz and Tyler both recouple

– Faye plays up the drama but in the end stays loyal and so does Teddy (she’ll be raging at him tho)

– Liam recouples with Lillie and leaves Millie absolutely devo and single#LoveIsland — ultan ⚡ (@schultanley) July 29, 2021

Prediction:

Liam, Faye, Toby, Kaz, Hugo, Chloe and Tyler will Recouple Everyone else will stick#loveIsland — Dan Wheat (@Wheatabix28) July 29, 2021

Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on Virgin Media One and Virgin Media Player.