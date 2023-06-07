Love Island fans discover Zachariah is friends with THIS former Islander

Zachariah Noble was the first bombshell to enter the Love Island villa earlier this week.

The popular dating show returned to our screens on Monday night and at the end of the episode, the personal trainer made a surprise arrival.

The 25-year-old, who hails from South East London, had 24 hours to get to know the girls, before deciding to couple up with Irish contestant Catherine Agbaje.

Love Island fans have since discovered that Zachariah is friends with former Islander Jack Fowler.

Viewers passed comment that the two reality stars sounded alike and had similar mannerisms.

After a bit of digging, fans uncovered a snap of Zachariah and Jack.

Ahead of his Love Island stint, Zachariah said: “I always say, ‘you only grow as a person when you take yourself out of your comfort zone’ and I think it’s something that’s so far out of my comfort zone, I’d be silly not to give it a go.”

“Being 25, I’m at a crossroads where I’ve been having fun, but I also want to have the peace and harmony that comes from being with the right woman.”

When asked what he’ll bring to the villa, the basketball player said: “I’m a very chilled out guy and I’m completely myself 100% of the time. I’m quite straightforward and never struggle making friends, I like to look after people.”

“I’m pretty tall and I’m confident in myself. In this day and age I think being genuine is rare and I’m very genuine. What you see is what you get.”

“I think [my friends and family] would say that I’m a lovely guy, hard-working, competitive, and confident. My friends would definitely say I’m the guy they can rely on to bring the banter.”

Revealing his biggest dating ick, Zachariah said: “I’ve got two and they’re both really stupid; Bad handwriting – I’ve got terrible handwriting so they’d need to have better handwriting than me and twerking, I really don’t like twerking!”

He went on to say: “I do believe in love at first sight, I think that you can sense people’s energies as soon as you meet them.”

“Love isn’t something you pick to be in, it’s something that happens when it happens. I wouldn’t say I’m closed off but I like things to be really natural and organic. The most important things [in a partner] are that someone is genuine and they also have good banter.”

