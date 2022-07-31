Ad
Love Island fans brand Indiyah’s mum ‘an icon’ as she calls out Dami’s ‘wild’ behaviour

From Lifted Entertainment
Fans can’t get enough of Indiyah Polack’s mum after tonight’s episode of Love Island.

During tonight’s semi-final, the Islanders were surprised in the villa by their friends and family.

After reuniting with Indiyah, her mum Dee and sister Shak sat down with her beau Dami Hope, and they quizzed him on some of his questionable behaviour on the show.

From Lifted Entertainment
Pictured: Indiyahs Sister Shack and Mum Dee.

Referring to his three-way kiss with Casa Amor bombshells Summer and Chyna, Dee asked: “So explain the three-way kiss…”, before calling the Dubliner “wild and thirsty”.

Later in the chat, Dee accidentally called Dami by the name of Indiyah’s former love interest Deji, sending fans into hysterics.

One viewer tweeted: “indiyah’s mum what an icon no other words”, and another wrote: “NOT INDIYAH’S MUM CALLING DAMI DEJI LMAOOOOOO. ICONS.”

Check out more reactions below:

