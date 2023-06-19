Love Island fans are saying the same thing about Mehdi and Whitney after their first kiss

Love Island fans are saying the same thing about Mehdi and Whitney, after they shared their first kiss.

The fan favourite contestants have been growing close ever since Whitney entered the villa as a bombshell, but the pair only got intimate for the first time on Monday night.

After a challenge, Mehdi pulled Whitney for a chat to let her know that he likes her, and Whitney told him she feels the same way.

Later, Frenchman Mehdi asked Whitney to join him on the terrace, and the couple shared their first kiss.

However, a lot of fans are not convinced that the pair actually like each other more than as friends, and many think they are forcing their romance.

Check out some of their reactions below:

Nah Mehdi and Whitney are FORCING it sksksksks#LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/qUjS5Envz1 — Atomic (@AtomicCFC) June 19, 2023

The producers dragging mehdi and Whitney to the terrace by force #loveisland pic.twitter.com/7XOH8Eh0DW — KB (@k1butsujii) June 19, 2023

This whole Mehdi and Whitney thing is so forced. Kinda uncomfortable to watch ibsr #loveIsland pic.twitter.com/1Js2HrGd67 — 🌬𝔖 (@sudaistheicon) June 19, 2023

Mehdi and Whitney are actually acting 😭😭😭😭 I’m not buying this for ONE SECOND #loveisland — Psh🤠 (@pshpea) June 19, 2023

For that performance alone Mehdi and Whitney deserve the 50k 😭😭 #loveisland pic.twitter.com/MWMHbDBP5F — Sal (@yourpalsalsss) June 19, 2023

Love Island continues on Tuesday night at 9pm.

