Love Island fans are convinced THIS boy has a secret crush on Lana

Love Island fans are convinced Tom has a secret crush on Lana, and are calling for the pair to couple up.

On Sunday night, Lana had to choose between Ron and Casey in a shock recoupling.

The makeup artist admitted she was torn between her head and her heart, and wasn’t sure which of the boys she wanted to couple up with.

Prior to the recoupling, Tom pulled Lana for a chat and offered her some words of advice.

The footballer admitted he’d seen Ron be “slimy” and continuously flirt with Samie, and he urged Lana to go for Casey instead.

During the recoupling, Lana said she wanted to go with her gut, and she decided to couple up with bombshell Casey – who she has been growing close to in recent days.

Fans were delighted that she didn’t give Ron another chance, as his head has turned multiple times over the past few weeks.

However, some viewers now think there could be a possible romance between Lana and Tom, as they believe he is secretly “in love” with her.

One fan tweeted: “Seriously Tom is in love with Lana!!! I love it.”

Another wrote: “Tom is in love with Lana.”

A third penned: “Sorry, but why can’t Tom and Lana be a thing?? I know he’s been a dickhead, but it seems Lana brings a soft side out of him..”

Someone else wrote: “im telling you all this now TOM is into LANA… ive been saying this since Week 1.”

Check out more fan reactions below:

Seriously Tom is in love with Lana!!! I love it #LoveIsland — Becky (@BeckyFraser_xo) February 5, 2023

Sorry, but why can’t Tom and Lana be a thing?? I know he’s been a dickhead, but it seems Lana brings a soft side out of him.. 🤷🏼‍♀️ #loveisland — Emily Dixon (@Emilyalice0107) February 5, 2023

im telling you all this now TOM is into LANA… ive been saying this since Week 1 #loveisland — jannah (@lvckime) February 5, 2023

Am I trippin or is Tom like totally into Lana #loveisland pic.twitter.com/kInp3x31aF — em 🙂 (@emmyspamz) February 5, 2023

Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on Virgin Media Two.

Make SHEIN your type on paper this winter.

Fashion site SHEIN is our official partner for our reality TV content this winter season. Use code GOSSLI15 for 15% off your next order.

SHEIN, a leading global online retailer, is renowned for its on-trend fashion with an aim to make the beauty of fashion fun and accessible to everyone.