Love Island fans are convinced these two girls have fallen out after spotting ‘tension’

Fans are convinced dumped Love Island stars Paige Thorne and Danica Taylor have had a falling out.

The pair both appeared on Sunday night’s Aftersun, where they discussed their time in the villa and their romances.

Danica was dumped from the villa last week alongside footballer Jamie Allen, while Paige was dumped alongside Adam Collard in the semi-final.

As Paige and Adam joined Danica and Jamie on the couch, fans spotted “tension” between the two girls, with many pointing out Danica’s facial expressions while Paige spoke to host Laura Whitmore.

One viewer tweeted: “You can tell there’s tension between Danica and Paige,” and a second penned: “Naa anyone peeping Danica face with Paige around loool she is not amused.”

A third wrote: “Danica doesn’t like Paige, the way she’s looking and when she didn’t clap for them.”

Danica facials expressions when she saw Paige #Loveislandaftersun pic.twitter.com/mfGeHtfMmO — Lisa lee (@Lisalee28723696) July 31, 2022

danica not even clapping at paige and adam SHES SO REAL!!! 😭😭 #loveIsland #Loveislandaftersun pic.twitter.com/TahDoQ2MA9 — #1 indiyah & ekin-su defender (@03683m) July 31, 2022

Danica doesn’t like Paige, the way she’s looking and when she didn’t clap for them #Loveislandaftersun — Tami224 (@TamiAlade) July 31, 2022

You can tell there’s tension between Danica and Paige #loveisland #Loveislandaftersun — Abi (@thee_abiola) July 31, 2022

DANICA NOT CLAPPING LOOOOOOL PLS SHE CANT STAND PAIGE #aftersun pic.twitter.com/vm2fijnTYn — my head is mourning celeste faroe (@deverauxsssoaks) July 31, 2022

the silent tension between Paige and Danica on AfterSun… #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/WJOrVxJu5P — all panic! no disco (@daniellelongx) July 31, 2022

Danica’s reaction to Paige is killing me. There is definitely some tension there 🤣🤣 #LoveIsland — Howie 🇯🇲👑 (@Howie210) July 31, 2022

Danica side eyeing paige on after sun when she talks, as she should 😭💀🤣 #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/F1I9ErEiEQ — DEMarcus (@breezystanohb) July 31, 2022

This is not the first time fans spotted tension between Paige and Danica.

Earlier this month, fans called out Paige for her “mean girl” reaction to Danica being saved in a dumping.

After the boys chose to save the dancer and send home bombshell Antigoni, the paramedic asked: “What the actual f**k is going on right now?”

Speaking in the Beach Hut, Paige said: “This sucks, I get like, Antigoni has come in here and I’ve made an amazing friend for life.”

At the time, one fan tweeted: “paige’s vibes are OFF i’m sorry, these girls have been nasty to danica since the day she entered and never gave her the same energy as they did to antigoni.”

Another wrote: “What actually is Paige’s problem with Danica? Why is she screwing face like that cause the boys dumped Antigoni??”

The 2022 Love Island finalists are:

Davide and Ekin-Su

Luca and Gemma

Andrew and Tasha

Dami and Indiyah

The Love Island final takes place tonight at 9pm on Virgin Media Two.

