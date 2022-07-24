Love Island fans are convinced these two couples will make the final after watching Unseen Bits

Love Island fans have predicted which two couples will make the final, after watching the latest episode of Unseen Bits.

The programme, which airs on Saturday nights, features unseen moments from inside the villa that don’t make the main show.

This week’s episode of Unseen Bits was a particularly good one, as it featured sweet moments between Davide and Ekin-Su, as well as Dami and Indiyah.

The scenes showed both couples messing around in the garden, and viewers were swooning over the chemistry between them.

While Ekin-Su hilariously chased her Italian beau around the pool with the “cursed” yellow bean bag, Dami and Indiyah had a cute water fight over on the day beds.

Taking to Twitter after watching the episode, one fan shared photos of both couples, and wrote: “After watching Unseen Bits tonight these two couples should be the Final 2, none of the others connection or chemistry compares imo.”

Another viewer tweeted: “Okay today’s episode confirmed it Ekin-de and Damiyah are my top two couples.”

After watching Unseen Bits tonight these two couples imo should be the Final 2 , none of the others connection or chemistry compares imo #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/Yu26gQk2PS — Moreen (@eastfan16) July 23, 2022

Okay today’s episode confirmed it Ekin-de and Damiyah are my top two couples #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/AscPGHoYpU — Phe (@PheM58029764) July 23, 2022

‘You can go anywhere in the world but you’ll never find a Turkish delight like me’ #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/iXU3KczTMb — Harper (@harperwyntr) July 23, 2022

Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on Virgin Media Two.

