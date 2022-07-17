Ad
Love Island fans are all saying the same thing about Luca after his Casa Amor antics

Sophie Clarke | Deputy Editor
Love Island fans are all saying the same thing about Luca Bish after his Casa Amor antics.

The fishmonger stayed loyal to Gemma Owen while they were in separate villas, but that did not stop him for egging the other boys on to ditch their OG partners for a new girl.

Luca’s antics were exposed during Movie Night on Sunday night, and viewers have compared him to 2021 contestant Jake Cornish.

One fan tweeted: “Luca is the new jake.”

Another wrote: “Luca possessed by the ghost of Jake.”

A third penned: “SMH.. never thought Luca would be the Jake of this series.”

