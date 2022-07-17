Love Island fans are all saying the same thing about Luca after his Casa Amor antics

Love Island fans are all saying the same thing about Luca Bish after his Casa Amor antics.

The fishmonger stayed loyal to Gemma Owen while they were in separate villas, but that did not stop him for egging the other boys on to ditch their OG partners for a new girl.

Luca’s antics were exposed during Movie Night on Sunday night, and viewers have compared him to 2021 contestant Jake Cornish.

One fan tweeted: “Luca is the new jake.”

Another wrote: “Luca possessed by the ghost of Jake.”

A third penned: “SMH.. never thought Luca would be the Jake of this series.”

Luca possessed by the ghost of Jake #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/KF3mTgqtRH — Kicoly (@Kicoly2) July 17, 2022

SMH.. never thought Luca would be the Jake of this series #loveisland pic.twitter.com/vvceI9ckJX — Lover (@jihncuvfib) July 17, 2022

Luca moving like Jake from season 7 #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/IQOTW9zBuu — TAHMINA BEGUM (@tahmiinaaxx) July 17, 2022

Luca is getting the Jake edit right now I LOVE IT #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/ch14fm8pGq — Alex ✧ (@everland_a) July 17, 2022

jake and luca are literally the same person #loveisland pic.twitter.com/8vcVjyn1XG — zoem444💗 (@zoeispretty4) July 17, 2022

Luca is giving major jake vibes, please get a grip #Loveisland pic.twitter.com/w0ZvRnojbW — Greta (@Greta78454448) July 17, 2022

