Love Island fans are all saying the same thing about Gemma and Luca

Love Island fans are all saying the same thing about Gemma Owen and Luca Bish after the latest episode of the show.

During Sunday night’s episode, Davide Sanclimenti and Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu became exclusive, and viewers were not impressed by Luca and Gemma’s reaction to the happy news.

Luca noted: “We’ve got three like couples now haven’t we?” as Indiyah said: “I know! Welcome to the exclusives club!”

Ekin-Su then said to Luca: “You’re technically… you’ve always been exclusive. You don’t even need to say it, it’s really obvious, you just need to meet the parents.”

Gemma and Luca sat down for a chat to discuss their own relationship status, as they are waiting until they meet each other’s families until they become exclusive.

Luca said: “I’m glad Ekin’s told me we’re basically exclusive, do you know what I mean? It’s given me clarity,” to which Gemma responded: “Shut up!”

The 19-year-old added: “You’re being bitter,” and Luca insisted: “I’m not!”

Gemma then said: “I know, but to be fair though, we didn’t do something like that for people to know that we are exclusive and I’d prefer it to be that way.”

Viewers took to Twitter to share their thoughts on Gemma and Luca’s reaction, with many calling them “bitter” and “jealous”.

One tweeted: “I swear Gemma and Luca are so bitter and jealous of Ekin Su and Davide. Not everything has to be a competition. Just be happy for others.”

Another wrote: “10000% Gemma and Luca are jealous of Ekin and Davide, stop being spiteful and wanting all the attention, and be happy for someone else.”

Why are Gemma and Luca so bitter😃 just be happy for them yikes … #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/p5DzVRxFiW — 😐 (@nickiminaj7456) July 24, 2022

why are gemma & luca being bitter lol go away #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/XwZLY92CWj — del (@adelecousins) July 24, 2022

Gemma & Luca are such a bitter pair, always have something to say about the other couples. #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/HIqZGuQFYb — Cona (@LolaloLora) July 24, 2022

Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on Virgin Media Two.

