Love Island fans are all saying the same thing about Adam Collard.

The 26-year-old recently entered the villa as a bombshell, fours years after he initially shot to fame on the hit dating show.

During his first stint on the show, Adam definitely lived up to his “bombshell” title.

The Newcastle native stole Kendall Rae Knight from Niall Aslam, but quickly ditched her for Rosie Williams – who he then famously dumped Rosie in favour of Zara McDermott.

Zara was dumped from the island shortly before Casa Amor, and Adam decided to couple up with Daryl Sargeant – which he stated he would have done even if the 25-year-old had still been in the villa.

However, when he was eventually dumped from the villa, he rekindled his romance with Zara, and the couple dated for around eight months.

Although Adam’s return to the villa initially caused some drama, he has been happily coupled up with Paige Thorne over the past few days, and has kept out of all the fights and arguments in the villa.

Meanwhile, the other boys have found themselves in hot water following Movie Night on Sunday, which exposed their Casa Amor antics.

Fans have taken to Twitter to comment on Adam’s character development, noting how he is now one of the most “respectful” men in the villa.

Take a look:

we are living in a world where ADAM COLLARD is the most respectful boy on love island #LoveIsland #TALKSWITHASH pic.twitter.com/Pzw7epVcBP — ekin suuu (@edlcommander) July 17, 2022

why is adam the best man in the villa right now??? what kinda of sick twisted fantasy is this season #loveisland pic.twitter.com/bU43V7PwGZ — liv (@macisloml) July 18, 2022

Who would’ve thought Adam Collard would be the one fixing peoples relationships #loveisland pic.twitter.com/QyLVV478f7 — Ashton (@AshtonCox25) July 18, 2022

Not Adam being a reformed islander? The menace has become the mediator #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/yOGLdDATWp — Tasha (@tasha7760) July 18, 2022

How is Adam the only reasonable boy rn?? Is this some kind of multiverse shit #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/B11PEJ7E0N — Meh (@ricksnemesis) July 18, 2022

Love Island continues tomorrow night at 9pm on Virgin Media Two.

Couple up this summer with NOW, the home of brilliant entertainment!

NOW is the official sponsor of Love Island 2022 on Virgin Media Two.