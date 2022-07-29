Love Island couple to miss out on the final after contestants take part in brutal vote

One of the remaining couples on Love Island will narrowly miss out on the final, after the contestants are asked to take part in a brutal vote during tonight’s episode.

There are currently five couples left in the villa – including Paige Thorne and Adam Collard, Indiayah Pollack and Dami Hope, Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu and Davide Sanclimenti, Tashi Ghouri and Andrew Le Page, and Gemma Owen and Luca Bish.

After all five couples go on their final dates, Indiyah receives a text during Friday night’s episode, which dampens the mood in the villa.

The Islanders learn that they must, in their couples, vote for who they think are the two least compatible couples.

They must submit their decisions by text without discussing them with the other couples.

As they deliberate, Ekin-Su tells Davide: “Let’s be real, this is not friend island OK.”

Paige admits: “It’s not nice at all.”

As they send their choices, Indiyah asks Dami: “Are we sure?”

How will the couples decide? Will they agree with each other? And which couple will be dumped from the Island?

Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on Virgin Media Two.

Couple up this summer with NOW, the home of brilliant entertainment!

NOW is the official sponsor of Love Island 2022 on Virgin Media Two.